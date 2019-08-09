Port Vale v Northampton Town: Players who have played for both clubs
Ahead of Saturday's fixture between Port Vale and Northampton, we take a look at a selection of players who have turned out for both clubs.
Full list below...
1. Chris Lines
Most well-known for his exploits at Bristol Rovers but enjoyed a productive two-year spell at Port Vale between 2013 and 2015, making 70 appearances. Now heads back to Vale Park as a Cobbler having switched clubs in the summer.
Did the hard yards in non-league with Kidderminster and Newport before switching to Yeovil, Shrewsbury and then Port Vale, for whom he played 83 games between 2015 and 2017. Cobblers came calling but was released after two years.
Made his professional debut at Northampton in 2013 but his two spells for the Cobblers were short, making just the 18 appearances in all with only one goal. More successful at Port Vale where he scored 10 goals in 54 games.