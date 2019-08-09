Port Vale scouting report: Summer signings, key players, season expectations and more

Cobblers are on the road to Port Vale for their second Sky Bet League Two fixture of the season this weekend.

James Heneghan spoke to Stoke Sentinel journalist Mike Baggaley to get the lowdown on this weekend's opponents...

Who were the main signings and departures this summer?

John Askey has had a busy summer, to say the least. The manager has brought in 11 players including former Luton and Blackpool striker Marc Cullen, ex-Carlisle centre forward Richie Bennett, and wingers David Amoo from Cambridge and Rhys Browne from Yeovil. He had to add more firepower to a side that was the lowest scorers in League Two last season, with just 39 goals.

The main departures have been midfielder Luke Hannant and also versatile defender Mitch Clark who spent last season on loan from Aston Villa but has signed for Leicester City.



What are the club's expectations for this season?

The bar has been set pretty low after finishing 20th in each of the last two seasons - and that followed relegation from League One in 2016/17.

That said, there is plenty of optimism at the club after Norman Smurthwaite sold up to Kevin and Carol Shanahan, supporters who run a successful IT business next door to Vale Park. Steady progress is the hope. I think most fans would be happy with mid-table this year.



How did the opening day go?

Vale played well in a 1-1 draw at Colchester. John McGreal's side had comfortably beaten Vale home and away last season so this was a definite improvement. Mind you, Vale are unbeaten on the opening day since 2004. The first result hasn't proved to be a very reliable guide for the last couple of years at least.



Who are the players Northampton should be most wary of?

Vale would have been playing non-league football by now were it not for the goals of target man and and Vale fan Tom Pope. He turns 34 this month but is still a huge threat and got off the mark with a penalty at Colchester. Look out also for keeper Scott Brown, last season's player of the year after an outstanding campaign following his move from Wycombe.

Manny Oyeleke has the ability to dominate in midfield but was held back by injuries last season. Of the new signings, winger David Amoo caught the eye in pre-season, not least with a spectacular long-range goal.



What do you expect from Northampton?

A strong test for Vale against one of the sides who could be competing for the play-offs. I'm looking forward to seeing Chris Lines who had a good couple of years in League One with the Vale. If he's still making driving runs through the midfield at 33 then Vale will have to be wary.



Likely Vale line-up?

The same as the opening day. So (4-3-3): Brown; Gibbons, Legge, Smith, Crookes; Oyeleke, Joyce, Conlon; Worrall, Pope, Amoo.