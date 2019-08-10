Port Vale pegged back as Watson's header earns Cobblers their first point

Cobblers put their first point on the board for the new season when Ryan Watson's header earned a hard-fought 1-1 draw at Port Vale on Saturday.

The swirling around Vale Park badly hampered any chance of seeing a free-flowing, open game of football and both teams duly struggled to get to grips with the conditions in a scratchy first 45 minutes.

Charlie Goode

The half would have ended goalless but for two badly defended set-pieces as Town allowed an unmarked David Amoo to head in an opener before the hosts did likewise when Ryan Watson nodded home his first league goal for the Cobblers.

The second-half opened up a little and chances arrived for both teams to win it but neither could convert and therefore they had to make do with a draw, giving Keith Curle and his team their first point of the Sky Bet League Two campaign.

Curle's team selection threw up a curveball as David Cornell was dropped to the bench after just one match in goal, replaced by summer recruit Steve Arnold who came in for his Cobblers debut.

Watson was selected as Alan McCormack's replacement in midfield and the bench featured both Junior Morias and Joey Bunney.

Vale perhaps just edged the first 25 minutes but two off target efforts from Emmanuel Oyeleke were the only times when either goal came under threat as the conditions plagued players on both sides.

However, just like against Walsall last weekend, Town were punished for sloppy defending from a set-piece. Choosing to zonal mark again, the visitors left Amoo completely unmarked and he had the simple task of heading home David Worrall's corner just six yards out.

That put a spring in the home side's step and they almost added a swift second when James Gibbons charged forward from right-back and rippled the side-netting with a long-range effort.

Cobblers had done little in an attacking sense but they ended the first-half strongly and should have levelled in added time through Smith, who failed to anticipate after Sam Hoskins had beaten his man and sent in a low cross that was just begging to be turned home.

It didn't take long for that miss to be forgotten about. From the subsequent corner, Joe Martin delivered a deep cross and Watson ghosted in at the back post where he headed into the roof of the net.

Vale had an instant opportunity to respond after Charlie Goode was booked for a wild challenge just outside the box, but Tom Conlon's free-kick was comfortable for Arnold.

Town's set-piece defending again came under pressure in the second-half with Leon Legge heading just wide of the far post, although it was then their turn to threaten from a corner, Scott Wharton's header cleared off the line.

For the most part, though, it was Vale who posed the greater threat and they had two chances to restore their lead as Tom Pope headed straight at Arnold, who followed that by thwarting Worrall.

The debate over Town's number one position was then made redundant when Arnold appeared to damage his calf having clattered into Pope, forcing Curle to send on Cornell.

Bunney was also introduced for Martin who, on a caution, was running the risk of being sent off, and Cobblers nearly hit the front themselves as Scott Brown kept out Watson's header before Chris Lines curled just wide from long-range.

Suddenly the game had opened up and chances were coming regularly, with Vale next to go close when Oyeleke's effort looked destined for the net only for it to deflect off his own man and strike the crossbar.

Morias was introduced with 12 minutes to go but the game served up only one more opportunity and it fell to Vale's Adam Crookes in stoppage-time, however Cornell protected a point for his side when excellently tipping the defender's header over the crossbar.

Vale: Brown, Gibbons, Crookes, Joyce, Legge, Worrall, Oyeleke (Cullen 70), Conlon, Smith, Amoo, Pope

Subs not used: Kennedy, Montano, Evans, Burgess, Bennett, Maddison

Cobblers: Arnold (Cornell 65), Hall-Johnson, Goode (c), Wharton, Martin (Bunney 65), Lines, Watson, Hoskins, Warburton (Morias 78), Adams, Smith

Subs not used: Turnbull, McWilliams, Pollock, Williams

Referee: David Rock

Attendance: 5,931

Cobblers fans: 500