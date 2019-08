But who stood up to the task and who struggled at Vale Park? Find out with our player ratings - scroll down and flick through the gallery to see how every player performed.

1. Steve Arnold In for his debut and made an excellent save with his legs from Worrall just moments before he damaged his hamstring. Looked in a lot of pain so could be facing a stint on the sidelines... 7 Getty Buy a Photo

2. Reece Hall-Johnson Solid defensively but remains a little tentative on the ball. Get the feeling there's a lot more to come from him in an attacking sense... 6 Getty Buy a Photo

3. Charlie Goode Won his fair share of aerial duels and did a good job nullifying Pope's threat, though one wild challenge had home fans baying for red... 7 Getty Buy a Photo

4. Scott Wharton Assured at the back and increasingly confident on the ball. Went as close as anyone to winning it when his header was cleared off the line... 7 Getty Buy a Photo

View more