Pollock tipped for big things by Curle after another eye-catching display

Cobblers boss Keith Curle once again only had good things to say about Scott Pollock after the teenage midfielder backed up his impressive debut with another good showing during Friday's victory over Macclesfield Town.

The 18-year-old was universally picked as man of the match when he starred on debut against Mansfield Town and whilst not quite as impressive on Friday, he once again caught the eye in central midfield.

Pollock's performance helped his team seize control in the second-half as goals from Dean Bowditch, Daniel Powell and Junior Morias steered the Cobblers to a 3-1 victory over Sol Campbell's struggling Silkmen.

"The lad is a talent," said Curle." He's got good understanding, good grounding, a good level head, technically he's got ability, he's got good dynamics and he understands the game.

"One of the balls he put into the box in the first-half was excellent and there will be a bright future for Scott Pollock.

"He wants to learn, he wants to get on the ball and I think there's more to come from him as he matures and as he grows and gets that confidence in his ability.

"We will use him more as the team understands his ability and his skillset and we'll recycle play through him more, he'll break play up and the lad can also score goals."

Also earning praise for their performances on Good Friday were Morias and Powell, both of whom hit the target en route to victory.

Powell again started up front and netted his fifth of the season when latching onto a short back header while Morias, back for his first start since February 2, had the simplest of finishes in stoppage-time after unselfish work from Powell.

"There's a good relationship between them," Curle added. "They have a good work ethic and it was very unselfish play from Daniel to set up Junior.

"The pleasing thing from that goal was Daniel's ability to win the ball back, close the lad down and then have the nous about him just to slide the ball into Junior.

"That shows game appreciation and work ethic because when the opposition have got the ball, we try to nullify them and stop them from playing.

"They haven't had that much game-time as a partnership together but they've got good dynamics, they're willing workers and they're both a goal threat."

Another player making a long-awaited return to the team was Brighton loanee George Cox, who recovered from injury for only his third start for the Cobblers.

Curle continued: "George was brought to the club with the potential of giving him game-time at league level and the lad has been desperate to get back and desperate to play. He showed glimpses of what he's about."