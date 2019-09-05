Plymouth boss Lowe 'very complimentary' of Cobblers following defeat

Nicky Adams revealed Plymouth manager Ryan Lowe was 'very complimentary' of the Cobblers following Argyle's defeat at the PTS on Saturday.

Lowe's side came unstuck against an impressive Cobblers performance as Ryan Watson scored an early penalty before Andy netted twice later in the first-half in a 3-1 home victory.

Adams played under Lowe at Bury last season when the Shakers finished second and won promotion to League One prior to their expulsion from the EFL last week.

The pair went their separate ways at the end of last season, Lowe to Plymouth and Adams to Northampton, but they were reunited for Argyle's visit to the PTS on Saturday.

"I know Ryan Lowe really well from last season and he was very complimentary of us after the game," Adams revealed.

"He said we were one of the best teams they've played and it has to be like that and we have to be on the front foot.

"You have to look at the positives, especially in that Plymouth game because they've been brushing teams aside for fun and we could have been 5-1 up at half-time."

Cobblers couldn't make it two wins in a week though as they were beaten 2-0 by Peterborough United in the EFL Trophy on Tuesday.

"We started well and that's why it's disappointing - because we were on the front foot and creating chances but we didn't score, whereas on Saturday we scored at the right times," added Adams.

"We have to take confidence from the Plymouth game and Tuesday. Peterborough are a good side and a strong League One outfit but we created plenty of chances.

"It could have been a different game but we've got to learn from being sloppy and the goals we conceded."