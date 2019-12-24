Players warned not to betray Curle's trust after being given time off

Keith Curle has reminded his players of their 'responsibilities' as professional footballers after giving them Christmas Day off.

Curle has always given players time off on the big day and it's no exception this year, however with that comes a warning ahead of Cobblers' game at Crawley Town on Boxing Day.

"They're professionals and they have a responsibility that goes with being a professional footballer," he said.

"They're not amateurs, they're professionals and they have a professional mindset in a professional environment.

"They're representing themselves, myself, the staff and every single supporter that pays their money to come to the football club.

"So they are well aware of their responsibilities and they are well aware of their profession."

To help guard against his players potentially getting carried away with the festive spirit, Curle will only name his starting XI for the game against Crawley on Christmas Eve.

"We'll be in early on Christmas Eve and we'll have the gameplan set up and the players who are playing will be told they're starting," he said.

"But squad players who aren't selected can't go over the top at Christmas just because they're not involved in the starting line-up.

"We don't name the subs so anybody within the squad needs to be ready and available.

"A lot of it is about the bond and the trust that you build-up with your players.

"I give players enough time off to look after themselves away from the building but there's an expectancy that, when they're away, they're still representing themselves, me and the football club and also their profession."