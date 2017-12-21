Pierre says Town have to build momentum as they prepare for Blackburn test

Aaron Pierre says the Cobblers have to build on their crucial win over Walsall and try to build momentum as they prepare to face in-form Blackburn Rovers in a pre-Christmas cracker at Sixfields.

A big crowd is expected for the visit of Tony Mowbray’s men, with Rovers selling out their 1,400-strong allocation, and arriving in town on the back of a 14-match unbeaten run.

The win on Saturday is a start, and the fact there are games coming along quickly now, we know if we can win a handful of them, or get points out of those games, then it will push us up the ladder Cobblers defender Aaron Pierre

The 1995 Premier League champions have won six in a row in Sky Bet League One to take themselves to within just one point of the promotion places, and they will provide a big obstacle for the Cobblers to overcome this weekend (ko 2pm).

But Pierre says the Town squad has been reinvigorated by last Saturday’s victory over the Saddlers, a result that ended a run of six matches without a win, and they are now determined to build on it.

“It is just about belief, and we have to keep on believing and keep on working hard,” said the former Wycombe Wanderers defender.

“We work hard anyway, and we now have to try and keep the momentum going.

“I have said before in interviews that once we get on a run I believe we will push up the table quickly.

“The win on Saturday is a start, and the fact there are games coming along quickly now, we know if we can win a handful of them, or get points out of those games, then it will push us up the ladder.

“So that is our main focus, looking at it game by game and just doing the best that we can.”

The clash with Blackburn on Saturday is the first in the League between the teams since 1967, which is an indication of the difference in stature of the clubs.

Rovers were relegated from the Championship last season to drop into the third tier of English football for the first time since 1980, but they still possess quality.

They spent £500,000 on Bradley Dack in the summer, current Scotland international Charlie Mulgrew plays in defence, and they have former Sunderland striker Danny Graham in their ranks.

But that doesn’t bother Pierre, who said: “Every club in this division has great players.

“On the day, no matter what happens, we have to just put in 100 per cent.

“Just because they have won six games in a row doesn’t mean they can’t lose their seventh.

“There are a lot of of clubs that have ex-Premier League players, or Championship players, and it doesn’t really make a difference.

“On the day, whatever happens, happens.”

One thing that Pierre is hoping will happen is for him to get on the scoresheet.

The 24-year-old has yet to open his account at Sixfields after his transfer from the Chairboys, and has had to take a bit of stick from fellow defender Ash Taylor, who has scored three this season.

“I am hoping any time soon that I can score, and as long as we win in doesn’t really matter to me,” said Pierre, who scored 11 goals in his three years at Wycombe, one of them against the Cobblers.

“I would love a good handful of goals, but as long as gthe team wins that is what counts.

“Every day he (Taylor) has something to say to me, but it’s okay and is just a little bit of banter going on.

“But hopefully I can shut him up a little bit!”