PICTURE GALLERY: Northampton Town 2 Plymouth Argyle 0

The Cobblers turned in arguably their best performance of the season on Saturday to beat promotion-chasing Plymouth Argyle at a rocking Sixfields.

Needing a win to maintain their chances of avoiding relegation from Sky Bet League One, Dean Austin’s men turned on the style.

John-Joe O’Toole’s first-half finish from close range set Town on their way, and the win was sealed in the second half when Plymouth defender Sonny Bradley turned Daniel Powell’s cross into his own net.

The scoreline certainly didn’t flatter the Cobblers, who could and should have won by a bigger margin, and they are now just to points off the safety line in the league one table.

It was the Cobblers’ second win in a row, having gone the previous 10 without a victory, and was their first on home soil since the 2-1 win over Milton Keynes Dons way back on January 20.

Chron photographer Sharon Lucey was at the game to capture the action, and here is a selection of her images.