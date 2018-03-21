PICTURE GALLERY: Northampton Town 1 Shrewsbury Town 1

The Cobblers picked up a precious point in their battle against relegation from Sky Bet League One when they drew 1-1 with title-chasing Shrewsbury Town at Sixfields on Tuesday night.

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink’s men put in a much-improved performance as they matched their visitors, and were left slightly frustrated not to claim all three points having led 1-0 thanks to Shay Facey’s first goal for the club just before half-time.

There was plenty of fight throughout from the Cobblers, but in the second half John-Joe O’Toole took things a little too far as he was sent off along with the Shrews’ Abu Ogogo after the pair got involved in a tussle in the edge of the Town penalty area.

That incident came with the Cobblers still leading, but Jon Nolan was to equalise for the Shrews with a 20-yard volley just minutes later, and in the end both teams were happy to take home a point apiece.

Chron photographer Kirsty Edmonds was at Sixfields to capture the action, and here are a selection of her images from the game.