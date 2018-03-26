PICTURE GALLERY: Fleetwood Town 2 Northampton Town 0

The Cobblers’ survival hopes took another serious hit on Saturday as they were beaten 2-0 by relegation rivals Fleetwood Town at the Highbury Stadium.

Town travelled to the north west coast protecting an unbeaten record on the road in 2018, but they were undone by a goal in each half from the Cod Army.

It was a poor performance from the Cobblers, with boss Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink admitting the 500-plus supporters who made the long trip deserved better.

The defeat leaves the Cobblers fourth from bottom in Sky Bet League One, with just seven matches of the season remaining.

Chron photographer Kirsty Edmonds was at Fleetwood to cover the game for us, and here is a selection of her images.