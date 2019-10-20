Peaks hails 'excellent' Roberts as Cobblers teenager sparkles again for Diamonds

Cobblers teenager Morgan Roberts continued to turn heads for AFC Rushden & Diamonds on Saturday when he scooped his second man of the match award in the space of just three games.

Diamonds, who also named Town centre-back Ryan Hughes in their team, ended a run of three successive defeats when drawing 1-1 with Rushall Olympic in the Southern Premier Central Division.

Liam Dolman gave Diamonds the lead before Sam Whittall levelled late in the first-half, but once again it was Roberts who stole the show.

The 18-year-old, playing in the number 10 role, was Rushden's main creative force and had several chances himself, missing a late one-on-one opportunity to snatch all three points.

"Morgan probably should have scored when he was put through at the end and I think he would have expected to score one-on-one with the goalkeeper, but he was excellent again," said Diamonds boss Andy Peaks afterwards.

"He's been excellent in all three games. He hadn't played a lot of football before because he was on the fringes at Northampton but he's getting better ad better for us and he's going to become a very good player.

"He offers us something different and I'm delighted to have him and also Hughesy. Both were good today and they've got good futures in the game and we'll keep enjoying them as much as we can!"

Roberts himself added: "I had a free role behind the striker trying to get in behind and and I think it worked well for us because we got quite a bit of joy.

"I've played in that position a few times. I'm not a target-man type but I like to put myself about and run in behind and I tried to be positive and direct."

On his time at Diamonds, Roberts said: "It's helping me and I'm developing well. I'm still gaining fitness but I'm just happy to be getting men's football experience and playing full games."