Overjoyed Williams talks through the mayhem of his last-gasp winner against Stevenage

A thrilled Andy Williams only had one thing on his mind and that was 'hitting the target' when he bore down on goal in the fourth minute of stoppage-time during Cobblers' victory over Stevenage on New Year's Day.

Town were seconds away from starting 2020 with a frustrating and disappointing home draw against the EFL's basement club.

It would have been their fourth game in a row without victory and they'd have remained outside the play-off places in League Two, but then up popped Williams.

The 33-year-old, on as a substitute at half-time, out-muscled visiting defender Ben Nugent, drove into the penalty box and only had goalkeeper Paul Farman to beat to snatch a dramatic three points.

"I was just concentrating on the contact of the ball and hitting the target," explained Williams as he talked through his winning goal. "I think I've been frustrated not to do that recently, certainly in the last few games, so that was all I was thinking about.

"The ball kept going back in the box and I had a chance just before when I got too much of a toe on the ball and it went over the bar.

"Ando put a great header back in - I didn't know he had that much power in his head! - and I managed to come out from the challenge with the defender and the ball fell my way.

"I tried my hardest to get a clean contact on it but funnily enough it was the exact opposite! But it didn't matter because it hit the back of the net.

"I struck it well enough but it wasn't the cleanest striker you've ever seen. I hit it into the ground and I think that did for the goalkeeper in the end and I needed that.

"I've been hitting balls clean enough over the past few weeks without them going in so it was nice to duff one and get back on the score sheet again."

And on the wild celebrations that followed, Williams added: "When the ball hits the back of the net and everyone goes mental, that's when you realise the context of the game and you try to control your emotions a bit so you don't feel embarrassed when you watch it back!

"I don't know what the celebration was about to be honest. I probably just wanted to remind everyone who I was, that's about as far as my logic went in terms of pointing to my shirt.

"Sometimes in those moments the emotions get the better of you and I could have done a lot sillier things so hopefully it won't look too bad when I watch it back.

"It was an important goal for us. We've stuttered a little bit over Christmas and that's the exact opposite of what we wanted to do after the good run we went on so hopefully we've started as we mean to go on."