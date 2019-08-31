Out-of-contract players are on Cobblers boss Curle's radar

The transfer window closes on Monday afternoon - but that might not be the end of the Cobblers' recruitment drive.

Town boss Keith Curle has stated that he is still keen to bring in more new faces to bolster his squad, and that he hopes to do that before the window closes at 5pm on September 2.

But he has confirmed that he is also monitoring the many, many out of contract players currently without a club, and that if necessary he could target that market in the coming weeks and months.

"After Monday we can still pick up non-contract players," said Curle. "And there are some good players out there that haven't been able to get fixed up yet.

"We are covering all spectrums of availability, but we are mindful that if anybody comes in it might tip the balance on one of our players going in the other direction as well.

"It can be a domino effect that can happen very quickly."

Curle has signed 13 new players since the end of last season, but is still keen to strengthen in certain departments.