Opposition view: Wild questions Oldham's 'integrity' after 'very disappointing' defeat to Cobblers

Oldham Athletic caretaker manager Pete Wild questioned his side's 'integrity' and suggested they didn't 'try or work hard enough' after Saturday's crushing 5-2 defeat to the Cobblers at Boundary Park.

Back-to-back defeats had put paid to Oldham's play-off chances coming into the game but they were still hoping to end their campaign on a positive note and Johan Branger-Engone's early goal had them on the right course.

But they fell apart thereafter as Sam Hoskins brilliantly fired home an equaliser for the Cobblers before Aaron Pierre and Andy Williams put the visitors in control at half-time.

Williams scored again five minutes into the second-half before Callum Lang's tap-in was followed by a fifth Cobblers goal when Junior Morias came off the bench to score with his first touch.

“That’s absolutely not the way we wanted to finish," admitted Wild, who replaced Paul Scholes at the helm last month but is expected to step down now the season has finished.

“The game had potential to go in our direction early doors, but it got away from us in a very disappointing way.

“The lads didn’t try hard enough or work hard enough. They were dominated and the game was gone after Northampton got a couple of goals in front from silly mistakes.

“I talk about professional integrity every day of the week. You need to give everything, but I’m not sure some of the players did that.

“There are a lot of players out of contract and a new head coach or manager needs to be put in place, so it’s hard to see the vision for next season until the club has that structure.

“Personally speaking, I have a lot of thinking to do. There have been big highlights and massive learning curves during the course of the season.”