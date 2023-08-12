Shaun Maloney

Wigan Athletic manager Shaun Maloney was quick to praise Northampton for the way they took the game to his side during Saturday’s comeback victory at the DW Stadium.

Cobblers were the better side in the first half and deservedly led at half-time following a sweet free-kick from Sam Hoskins, but a Charlie Hughes header and Callum McManaman’s screamer turned things around in the final 20 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But there was plenty to admire about the positive manner in which Northampton approached the game, something that Maloney recognised afterwards.

"I wasn’t too concerned by how we played in possession in the first half because at times we played some good stuff but it was out of possession where we needed to be better,” said the Latics boss. “Northampton are a good team and did very well last season.

"Tactically they changed today and they tried to get a lot of players centrally to keep the ball off us and they were good but we needed to be loads more aggressive out of possession. When you press high, you all have to go and I needed to let them know that at half-time. But give Northampton credit because I felt they were really good today and I thought it was a good game.”

Nonetheless, it was a stunning way for Wigan to take all three points. Maloney added: "It was an incredible way to win the game and you can sense that something is starting to happen with this club again. Every bit of praise Callum gets today he deserves because he’s worked incredibly hard and I couldn’t be happier for him.