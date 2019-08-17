Opposition view: Whitaker 'over the moon' with late win over Cobblers

Macclesfield Town caretaker manager Danny Whitaker was 'over the moon' after his side grabbed a last-minute victory against Northampton on Saturday.

Whitaker was placed in temporary charge for the second time in the last 11 months on Thursday after Sol Campbell stood down from his position as manager.

And Whitaker's first game in charge ended with three points - Macclesfield's second win of the season - after a dramatic finish as Theo Archibald struck in the final minute of normal time.

Earlier, Jordan Turnbull cancelled out Ben Stephens' 39th minute opener. The win takes Macclesfield up to fourth in League Two, one point off top.

"It's always difficult when a manager leaves but you have to get on with the job and I'm over the moon with the win," said Whitaker. "It's absolutely incredible and the work the lads put in today was second to none and they got their rewards.

"It's not only about today, it's about how they've started the season in general and they just carried on from where they left off.

"The recruitment has changed completely compared to before. We've got young, hungry players that are ambitious and want to go to the highest possible level.

"They're all putting in a shift every week and it was magnificent to win it like that. I was ready to take the point at one stage because they were coming on strong at the end.

"It just goes to show that if you keep plugging away we've got the talent in the squad to win games."