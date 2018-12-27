Opposition view: Wellens wants Swindon to take a leaf out of Cobblers’ book

Swindon manager Richie Wellens wants his side to learn from Northampton and become more ‘horrible’ to play against after the two sides shared a 1-1 draw on Boxing Day.

The Robins could count themselves fortunate to still be in the game at half-time after Town were only able to take one of their numerous first-half opportunities as Andy Williams volleyed home in the sixth minute.

We were booked once for petulance in the first-half and they were booked five or six times – and they should have been booked a lot more – for being overly aggressive and that’s what we need to get into our game.

Having been outplayed in the opening period, Wellens’ team were far more in the game in the second and became the third visiting team in succession to come from behind and take a point at the PTS Stadium, thanks to a goal from former Cobbler Keshi Anderson.

“Both teams could have scored a lot of goals today,” said Wellens. “It was end-to-end and a good advert for League Two football between two sides who really wanted to win the game.

“When we got it and when we passed it how we wanted to, I thought we were really good. But when we lost the ball, they hooked it into the channel for two experienced forwards at this level and they got chances from it.

“We could have been 2-0 down but then we could have been 3-2 up. We got to the byline two or three times where it should be a guaranteed goal but we haven’t finished them off.

“We upped the tempo in the second-half, played at a good intensity and we were really good. There was more purpose.

“It still annoys me that we conceded from a cross because I know that we’ll score goals in this league. You look at our goal today, it’s a top goal.

“We’ll score a lot of goals like that, especially when we start getting really fluid, but the only way we concede is through set-pieces and crosses and I don’t know how many times that is now.

“We work on them every single day and we need to keep working because we should be winning games like this, but conceding early puts you on the back foot.

“We were booked once for petulance in the first-half and they were booked five or six times – and they should have been booked a lot more – for being overly aggressive and that’s what we need to get into our game.

“Man up, get into people’s faces and be more horrible to play against. We’ll keep improving and at times I thought we really zipped it about, but fair play to them, they’re a decent team and have some really good players.”