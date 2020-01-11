Opposition view: 'We hardly conceded any chances' - Alexander feels Salford did enough to beat Cobblers

Salford City manager Graham Alexander said he would have been 'frustrated' even if his side had drawn, let alone lost, against the Cobblers on Saturday.

Jack Baldwin's first goal for the club was reward for a largely dominant first-half performance from Salford, however they went into half-time on level terms following an excellent finish by Sam Hoskins.

It was a more even game in the second-half and Town came up trumps thanks to Andy Williams' volley just after the hour-mark.

"It's just another page from the same book," rued Alexander. "Our general play was good and we hardly conceded any chances.

"Their first goal came against the run of play when we were on top and all our work was undone by two poor goals.

"The final finish for both of them are good finishes but there are things we should have done better in the build-up to them.

"As I said after last week, we have to control those situations because it's not about luck.

"We have to capitalise on the chances we create and we can't be conceding two goals from two or three shots on target but that's where we are at the minute.

"Our general play is encouraging and the work ethic from the players is unquestioned but we're getting severely punished for any mistake we make.

"We had the majority of possession, we had chances and we had shots on target but we didn't win the game and that's not the first time it's happened to us.

"We'd have been frustrated today even had we drawn given what we did in the game but these are the realities of football and we have to make sure the fine margins go our way."