Opposition view: Way claims ‘poor decisions’ went against Yeovil in Cobblers draw

Yeovil Town manager Darren Way claimed the failure to award his side a second-half penalty was one of several ‘poor refereeing decisions’ that went against the Glovers during Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Northampton.

Yeovil, without a home win since August, were staring down the barrel of defeat with 88 minutes played after substitute Andy Williams raced onto Shaun McWilliams’ through ball and finished beyond goalkeeper Stuart Nelson to break the deadlock late on.

But Yoann Arquin, also off the bench, cut short the away side’s celebrations with a goal of the season contender as he let fly from all of 35 yards, cracking home a sensational half volley via the underside of the crossbar.

“I was really pleased with the players and I thought the supporters never gave up,” Way told Somerset Live. “I thought they stood around until the end and they’ve probably witnessed one of the best goals ever seen at Huish Park.

“I thought it was a good game for the supporters. It was end-to-end, we kept breaking on the counter-attack a number of times.

“We knew that the game was going to develop like that and they were going to hit us on the counter-attack with three up front.

“They’ve got Bowditch who plays in between the lines, van Veen’s got security, Crooks was at Rangers not so long ago so I knew it was going to be a tough challenge and I said to my missus ‘I may need a tin hat for today’ even though I’ve got huge belief in my team, but I knew we were up against a strong team.”

Despite needing Arquin’s late heroics to snatch a point, Way still felt his side were the better team and should have had a penalty when Jordan Turnbull challenged Francois Zoko in the box.

He added: “I thought overall, perhaps, we deserved the win the game with Jordan Green’s chance. I thought we had poor refereeing decisions that went against us and I thought that was a penalty looking back on it on Zoko.”