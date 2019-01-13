Opposition view: Wasteful Carlisle frustrate caretaker boss Murray

Carlisle United joint caretaker boss Paul Murray rued his side’s failure to take their chances in the first-half of Saturday’s 3-0 defeat to Northampton.

Murray and fellow temporary manager Tommy Wright were taking charge of just their second match following the shock resignation of John Sheridan, who took up the vacant position at non-league Chesterfield earlier this week.

United were gunning for a club-equalling seventh straight victory at the PTS on Saturday but they were undone by Town’s excellent second-half display as Jack Bridge scored two and Junior Morias added another.

It could have been very different had Carlisle taken their opportunities before half-time though, with Jack Sowerby, Hallam Hope and Jamie Devitt all going close, the latter denied by a superb David Cornell save.

Murray said: “I thought we played some really good stuff in the first-half. We didn’t start the game well but we put some passes together and cut them open.

“We probably had four good chances. We’ve been clinical of late but we obviously weren’t in the first-half today and then the second-half wasn’t too good.

“We needed to put one of those chances away and the complexion of the game totally changes because they would have to have come out at us as they’re at home and needed a result.

“There was some good football leading up to those chances but we couldn’t stick the ball into the net.

“That’s a shot in the arm for us after our good run. We now need to get a result in the next game, it’s as simple as that.

“We’ve got to restart and go on another run. It’s a bit of a shock to the system for the lads but it’s a nice shock because now we know we need to get back onto it.

“There were positives from the game. Of course it’s disappointing to lose but we’ve got to react in the right manner and be positive for the next game and that’s what we’re all about.”