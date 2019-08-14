Opposition view: Swansea needed 'resilience' to overcome Cobblers - Cooper

It was not in the plan but Swansea City manager Steve Cooper felt it took going 1-0 down for his side to find their mojo during Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Cobblers.

The Championship outfit laboured against their well-organised visitors for an hour before falling behind to Matty Warburton's precise finish on 61 minutes.

But, as if a flick had been switched, that goal sparked City into life and they upped the tempo before scoring three times in eight minutes.

Record signing Andre Ayew came off the bench to nod in an equaliser, George Byers found the bottom corner from range and then Ayew netted with his head again in the final minute.

“It's not the plan for us to fall behind, I can assure you of that,” Cooper told the club website afterwards.

“But the fact we are showing resilience and not giving up and not hiding away is a good trait, although maybe not conceding and winning games is another one as well.

“Respect to Northampton, they scored a good goal but it's a game I think we should have controlled a lot better.

“Quite frankly it took going 1-0 down to really get the rhythm and intensity we wanted from the start.

“Fortunately we equalised fairly quickly and put the game to bed even quicker after that.”