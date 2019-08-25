Opposition view: Relieved McGreal thought Colchester 'thoroughly deserved' to beat Cobblers

A 'relieved' John McGrealt felt his Colchester United side 'thoroughly deserved' their 2-1 victory over the Cobblers on Saturday.

United, chasing their first league win of the season, didn't make much headway in the first-half but they improved after half-time and won the game through Luke Norris' well-taken penalty.

"There was obviously an element of relief after what happened the other night (at Grimsby) when you're totally in control and you give the game away," McGreal told the Colchester Gazette.

"When teams are going that direct like Grimsby, it's very hard to get out because if it's not their centre-halves it's their goalkeeper and if it's not that, it's the throw-in coming in from the halfway line.

"It was a bit backs to the wall and at times, we were a bit wasteful on the counter where we're normally good, getting that pass away in the second half. But that's picking and as a team, you have to defend.

"Northampton are a big club in our division and I thought we thoroughly deserved the win. In our games of late, we haven’t been able to get the rub of the green.

“I thought that we had that but I thought we earned it. Their goalkeeper made some fantastic saves and their defenders have made some brilliant blocks. Their defenders were putting their heads and chests on it.

“Nos (Luke Norris) is in good form at the minute and he gives himself a good chance to score from the penalty spot.

“We built it around the edge of the box and Ben (Stevenson) showed good feet as he did the other week when he got a penalty."