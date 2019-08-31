Opposition view: Plymouth 'not brave enough' against 'aggressive' Cobblers, admits Lowe

Plymouth Argyle manager Ryan Lowe admitted his side 'just weren't ourselves' after their 'disappointing' 3-1 defeat to the Cobblers on Saturday.

Lowe developed a reputation of playing attractive football and passing out of defence when he led Bury to promotion last season, and he's now continuing that at Plymouth after taking charge of the Pilgrims in the summer.

But his side were smothered and overwhelmed by the Cobblers, who pressed high up the pitch during Saturday's game and didn't allow the visitors to get into their rhythm at any stage.

Ryan Watson converted an early penalty and after Joe Riley's free-kick brought Plymouth level, Andy Williams scored twice later in the first-half, both set up by Sam Hoskins, in a well-earned victory for the Cobblers.

"We just weren't ourselves and we weren't a Plymouth Argyle team I've put together, " admitted Lowe. "We were a little bit jaded and I was disappointed with our first-half performance and the goals.

"We're nowhere near the finished article but fair play to Northampton - they had a gameplan and they stuck to it.

"Overall it was just disappointing. We gave a better account of ourselves in the second-half and made a few changes that helped us a bit, but the first-half performance cost us three points."

Plymouth's insistence on passing out of defence got them into trouble several times on Saturday, and Lowe accepted his side should have been 'braver' on the ball.

"We didn't do it (pass out) enough and (Ryan) Taylor kept getting balls rapped into him and you don't want that as a striker - it's not the way we play," he added.

"It's fine for them to press us but we've got the quality and the ability to get round it - we did it at the end and we created a chance.

"We went through the middle too much and that's what they wanted. They were very aggressive, on the front foot and tried to counter and that's what Keith Curle's teams do - they're aggressive.

"I'm not going to change. We play out from the back, we play through the thirds, we have patterns of play and we create chances and that's how football should be played. We just weren't brave enough in the first-half do to that enough."

Lowe had no real qualms over the awarding of Northampton's early penalty either, adding: "He said the ball hit his nose but it might have ricocheted and struck his arm.

"The referee took a while to give it but I'm just disappointed to let them get that far up the pitch and then we haven't stopped the cross.

"I don't get involved with the referee though. He won't change his decision and we won't look for excuses but, before the incident, we could have done better.

"I'm just disappointed we didn't perform. We had about 55 per cent possession but that's still not good enough, I want 65, 70 per cent and when you get that you win more often than not."