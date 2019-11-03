Opposition view: Oldham 'deserved a point' against Cobblers, claims Maamria

Oldham Athletic manager Dino Maamria insisted his side were worthy of a point after scoring twice in the final five minutes to draw 2-2 with the Cobblers on Saturday.

A fine finish from Andy Williams on 81 minutes added to Matty Warburton's early opener at Boundary Park and struggling Oldham looked set for another defeat.

But Scott Wilson found the bottom corner and then Jonny Smith's cross in the final minute flicked off Sam Hoskins and bamboozled Cobblers goalkeeper David Cornell to snatch a point for the Latics.

“We deserved the point and we finished the game really strongly against a good Northampton side," said Maamria.

“Everyone here can see the type of team we are trying to build, one with character, personality and resilience. This team, a few weeks ago, would have lost by three or four, but now we are showing fight.

“We changed it a little bit towards the end and the substitute were instrumental in that. Scott Wilson did what he was supposed to, running the channels and getting his goal.

“Mohamed Maouche has had a bit of stick recently, but he was excellent, and so was young Zac Emmerson. All three of them gave us more energy and options going forward.

“Our fitness is getting better and we showed spirit. The opposition was used to coming here and getting the three points, nice and easy, but not anymore because we fight and we scrap and I hope the fans saw that today.”