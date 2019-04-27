Opposition view: Marmon 'bitterly disappointed' after Cobblers send Yeovil down

Yeovil Town caretaker manager Neale Marmon was 'bitterly disappointed' by his side's relegation to non-league after their 2-2 draw with the Cobblers on Saturday.

Marmon, who replaced the sacked Darren Way last month, saw his team race into a 2-0 lead at the PTS as Tristan Abrahams converted from the spot and Jake Gray finished nicely inside the first 25 minutes.

But a bizarre own goal offered the Cobblers a lifeline early in the second-half and they were level by the hour-mark through Daniel Powell, who collected a pass from namesake Joe and slotted home.

Yeovil threw men forward in desperate search of a winning goal but they could not find it and with Macclesfield beating Port Vale on the same afternoon, the Glovers' return to non-league after 15 years was confirmed at full-time.

"I'm bitterly disappointed because obviously that wasn't our aim to go down and we've shown in the last few games that we have potential," said Marmon afterwards.

"We wanted to win today and we started well but their manager would have had a real go at them at half-time because they were sloppy in the first-half.

"Our central defence was dodgy at the start of the second-half and we conceded two quick goals and suddenly they're right back in the game again.

"We came back into it and had our chances at the end but it wasn't to be. Our mentality isn't that strong at the moment and conceding the second goal straight after the first put us on the back foot.

"They're a very, very young team who aren't used to being down at the bottom and they've lost a lot of games so we haven't picked up confidence over a long period of time.

"There needs to be a complete revamp. We don't need big squad changes because otherwise you don't get any consistency but we'll sit down with clear heads and think about the situation.

"Trying to pick up the confidence has been difficult. We've managed to get three draws from my six games and we looked good for three points at half-time today.

"We've changed a lot of things in the last six weeks and there have been a lot of positives so if we can carry on with that, I think there'll be a positive future for the club."