Opposition view: Maamria ‘disappointed’ not to beat Cobblers after Stevenage ‘totally dominated’ second-half

Disappointment was the overriding emotion for Stevenage manager Dino Maamria, who felt his side ‘totally dominated’ the second-half of their 1-1 draw with Northampton at a wind-swept, rain-soaked PTS Stadium on Saturday.

The Cobblers created the better chances before half-time and eventually made one count when Dean Bowditch took down Daniel Powell’s high cross and fired home in the first of two added minutes.

But Town struggled in the second-half as Stevenage showed more attacking intent and Ben Kennedy ensured they wouldn’t leave empty-handed when capitalising on David Cornell’s poor clearance 15 minutes from time.

Maamria said afterwards: “It was there for us in the last 15 minutes and I thought we totally dominated the second-half. We got the goal at the right time and were on the front foot.

“I’m disappointed not to get all three points but you take the one because, if you look at it before the game, Northampton have been very good at home since changing the manager.

“They’re eight games unbeaten at home now and they’re a decent team with good players but, right now, I’m disappointed with just the one point.

“We keep shooting ourselves in the foot. Their goal was a lapse of concentration with the last kick of the first-half but we maintained the same game plan and we totally dominated the second-half from start to finish.

“We played some good football. If we kick it to their big centre-backs, they’ll probably win the ball so our best chance is to pass the ball and I thought we passed it really well considering the conditions.

“I thought we were a threat going forwards and we played between the lines, I’m just disappointed we didn’t get a second goal because I felt if we played for another five minutes we would have won it.

“It was good composure for the goal and we needed that. I think we had chances and snatched at them but he kept his composure and it was a nice finish.”

Before the game, Maamria had been full of praise for Northampton and manager Keith Curle, saying: “What I know about them is that they have got a top 10 League One squad of players.

“Keith is very experienced at this level. He has organised them, galvanised them, they have turned the corner and they are winning games now. It is going to be a very difficult game.”