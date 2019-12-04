Opposition view: Jackett disappointed Portsmouth didn't score more in Cobblers win

Portsmouth manager Kenny Jackett was relieved his side overcame a slow start to beat Northampton and win through to the next round of the Leasing.com Trophy on Tuesday night.

Jackett admitted Pompey were caught cold by a strong start by the visitors as Michael Harriman headed in his first goal for the Cobblers on 11 minutes.

But the competition's defending champions gradually warmed to their task and booked a place in round three with goals either side of half-time from Leon Maloney and Marcus Harness.

"I thought Northampton started better than us and we were a bit rusty, a bit hesitant and maybe a bit nervous," admitted Jackett.

"All of those things had an impact but the first 20 minutes belonged to them and they deservedly went 1-0 up and it looked like it would be a long night for us.

"But credit to the players because they stuck at it and I thought the remainder of the first-half was ours.

"We came back into the game, we got the equaliser and then in the second-half we dominated and we really should have put the game to bed and got more goals.

"Only some excellent saves from their goalkeeper kept it at 2-1 but I was pleased with the way we came back into the game and we showed a lot of character and work-rate to stick at it and get through in the competition.

"Winning games is a nice habit to get into it and there were some individual performances that we're very pleased with."