Opposition view: Flynn accepts Newport were second best to Cobblers - despite ref quibble

Newport County manager Michael Flynn conceded his side deserved nothing out of Saturday's game against the Cobblers despite expressing frustration with the manner of Andy Williams' opening goal.

Newport were bidding to make it 18 successive league games unbeaten on Saturday but, like Plymouth Argyle two weeks ago, they came unstuck by a strong home performance at the PTS Stadium.

Andy Williams needed just five minuted to net his fourth goal of the season before Sam Hoskins made the points safe late on as Newport failed to register a single shot on target throughout the 96 minutes.

Whilst Flynn was magnanimous during his post-match interview, he felt Town's first goal shouldn't have stood due to a foul in the build-up.

"We huffed and puffed at times and it was a so-so performance," said Flynn, whose side's most recent league defeat prior to Saturday came on their last visit to the PTS in March. "We had a goal ruled out for a marginal offside and then we score an own goal so it's a bit frustrating.

"The first goal was a definite foul but I'm not going to get drawn on that because I don't want to take the victory away from Northampton.

"They did what they did well and we weren't quite at it so I'm not going to go on too much about making excuses. They got the three points and they deserved it.

"I'll end up with a fine if I get drawn into it but I will be going in to see the referee and his assessor.

"But we weren't brave enough on the football in the first-half and conceded a goal that, nine times out of 10, he clears off the line. Second-half we got on top but the breaks in play helped them to turn the momentum around.

"The players have been on a fantastic run. They give their all day in, day out and we won't get carried away because we knew a loss would come sooner or later - I'm just glad I don't have to come back here this season!"