Opposition view: Exasperated Campbell blasts Macclesfield's 'silly mistakes' in Cobblers loss

Macclesfield Town boss Sol Campbell was left exasperated by his side's 'silly mistakes and 'bad communication' after their 3-1 defeat to Northampton on Saturday.

The Silkmen arrived at the PTS desperate for points in their battle to beat the drop but they came away disappointed after a error-strewn second-half performance.

They had held their own before half-time, even shading the first-half, as Harry Smith got them back on level terms following Dean Bowditch's excellent opener for the Cobblers.

But Nathan Cameron's short back header allowed Daniel Powell to make it 2-1 10 minutes into the second-half before defeat was confirmed in stoppage-time when Elliott Durrell lost possession and Powell set up Junior Morias for a simple finish.

"They didn't do much to beat us 3-1 but our silly mistakes have allowed them to win the game," said Campbell, whose side remain two points outside the relegation zone in League Two.

"The first goal he's in the box by himself, the second is a mess and the other one we should have cleared the ball and if you make those mistakes you're not going to win many games.

"It's not acceptable. It's really basic stuff and we should be a lot better than that because there wasn't much in the game.

"If they played us off the park, I'd have understood it but I'm coning away from that game wondering how we've lost it.

"We had a really good chance at 1-1 but it's just silly mistakes and bad communication. We have to communicate better in vital areas and make the right decisions at the right time because we didn't do that.

"I wish I could get on the pitch and start talking myself! It's one of the easiest things to do but we're just finding it really difficult to talk to each other.

"We created chances and Harry took the goal really well but again it came down to communication. Generally we did OK but silly mistakes cost us."