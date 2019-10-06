Opposition view: Embleton thrilled to pay tribute to Edinburgh with 'deserved' three points

Leyton Orient interim head coach Ross Embleton was thrilled to pay tribute to former O's boss Justin Edinburgh with all three points after his side's 'deserved' 1-0 victory over Northampton on Saturday.

Embleton stepped up from assistant manager to take on the role of interim head coach following Edinburgh's untimely death at the age of just 49 shortly after Orient won the National League title last season.

Embleton will step down once the club find a permanent new manager but, in the meantime, he is overseeing first-team duties and was in the dugout for Saturday's 1-0 victory over the Cobblers, handed to them by James Brophy's second-half strike.

Edinburgh also managed Northampton for eight months in 2017 and the two clubs celebrated his life with a period of applause prior to kick-off at the PTS Stadium.

"I didn't actually think about the fact he was the manager at Northampton so it didn't really hit me until I got off the coach," Embleton said afterwards.

"It's tough and it's difficult to go through that emotion again and I know the gaffer's time at Northampton didn't end particularly well but the reception and the respect the crowd showed him was certainly deserved.

"He would have enjoyed the performance and the result and let's hope that he was smiling up there today."

The victory was only Orient's third league win of the season and lifted them to within two points of the Cobblers in Sky Bet League Two.

"It's a fantastic win and I'm so pleased for the lads," added Embleton. "It's obviously been a tough period for everybody and we've talked about how close we are but today we deserved all three points.

"It was a great goal. James gets across the pitch as well as anybody in the league and for him to lift the ball over the goalkeeper in the manner he did, at that speed, shows incredible talent.

"The clean sheet made it a perfect day. You obviously want to hold on towards the end but even when it was 0-0 I was hoping for a clean sheet because we haven't kept enough this season, whether that's been down to luck or poor performance.

"We created one or two real good opportunities in the first-half. We rode our luck when they hit the post but things haven't gone in our favour at times this season and today it swung in our favour.

"Outside of that, there wasn't a great deal for our defence to do and it was great to enjoy it with the fans at the end."