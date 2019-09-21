Opposition view: Crawley's 'never-say-die attitude' earned 'lucky' equaliser, says Cioffi

Crawley Town manager Gabriele Cioffi admitted his side may have got 'lucky' with their last-gasp equaliser against Northampton on Saturday, but he feels it was just reward for their 'never-say-die attitude'.

Cioffi's team were heading for only their third league defeat this season when trailing to goals from Chris Lines and Shaun McWilliams with 20 minutes to play.

But Ashley Nathaniel-George scored within moments of coming on before Joe Martin's unfortunate own goal in stoppage-time rescued a point.

Cioffi said: "I always saw the goal coming because I believe in my squad and we have to take the positives from the point and from the mentality because everything else needs work.

"The never-say-die attitude is in the DNA because that's what we are - we're relentless, we never die and we always believe right up until the full-time whistle.

"What people think is luck, it probably was, but it's a consequence of our positive attitude and positive mindset."

The visitors were put on the back foot by Lines' early spot-kick - a decision described as 'funny' by Cioffi - and then a second from McWilliams, but despite fighting back, the Crawley boss admitted his side were below their best.

He added: "The first penalty was a bit of a funny decision but the second was OK and then they scored their second goal from our mistake and that's football.

"We've had three games in a week and we could have sat down and given up but we we kept going and it was an amazing performance from Ashley and his goal changed the game and gave us the momentum and then we got the goal.

"But we can do better and we want to do better because we're not happy with the performance, even if the mentality was there.

"If we want to reach our goal of 50 points as soon as we can, we know we have to do better."