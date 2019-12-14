Opposition view: Cooper claims Rovers 'deserved to win' after 'one-sided game' against Cobblers

Forest Green manager Mark Cooper felt his side 'deserved to win' - let alone draw - against the Cobblers on Saturday and described the 1-0 defeat as a 'one-sided game'.

Rovers struck the woodwork three times during the 90 minutes, first through Liam Shephard on six minutes and then Jack Aitchison and Ebou Adams did likewise in the second-half.

David Cornell also denied Aitchison late on but in the end Sam Hoskins' scrappy goal on the stroke of half-time earned Northampton all three points at the expense of their promotion rivals.

"It wasn't a tight game, it was a one-sided game in my opinion, certainly in the second-half," said Cooper. "But you can't miss as many chances as we did and expect to win.

"We got in the right positions, we had brilliant chances and we hit their woodwork three times and players have to score when they get into those positions. The second-half performance was all one direction but you have to score.

"You can't lose that game because we had so much of the ball and so many chances but I've said to the players that I have to get things right in January and get players in that are ruthless.

"We don't have that at the moment because we've only scored 24 goals in the league this season and we were all-out attack in the second half today.

"It's OK when the pressure's not on in training but you've got to do it when it means everything and when you can get a point for your side and maybe go on and win the game.

"They couldn't get out in the second-half because we had all of the ball but it doesn't make any difference because they've ended up with one goal and we haven't got any.

"To have that much possession and that many chances doesn't make sense. Common sense will tell you there's an issue, which is we haven't got people to put the ball in the back of the net.

"I thought we deserved to win the game today. Northampton are resolute and very well organised but if you have aspirations of a good season you have to win games like this. I'm fed up of saying it now."