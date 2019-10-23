Opposition view: Carlisle boss Pressley 'feeling the pain' after defeat to Cobblers piles on the pressure

Carlisle United manager Steven Pressley admits he is 'feeling the pain' after his side suffered their fourth straight league defeat at the hands of Northampton on Tuesday evening.

Pressley had already come in for stinging criticism from Carlisle supporters ahead of kick-off at Brunton Park and the 90 minutes that followed hardly helped to alleviate the pressure.

The Cumbrians were the better team before half-time but they couldn't translate their dominance of possession into chances on goal before Cobblers came good in the second-half courtesy of goals from Scott Pollock and Sam Hoskins.

There were calls for Pressley's head from home supporters during the latter stages of the game and the full-time whislte was greeted by a chorus of boos, with Carlisle now 21st in Sky Bet League Two.

"The most important thing is the result and we all wanted that result so I don't think the detail of the game is important right now," said Pressley. "But of course I'm disappointed and I have total sympathy with the supporters.

"I get their frustration and we are also extremely frustrated but I still have a belief in everything we do and I have belief in our players and the message is that we'll get through this.

"It was obvious in the game that we needed to score from the chances we created - there's no doubt about that because we were very comfortable for long periods.

"The supporters want results and nobody is hiding from that fact and I accept responsibility but there's a manager here that's feeling the pain and that's determined to get through this period.

"It is difficult but I work 24/7 to make this club better and will continue to do so. I accept criticism and I don’t run from criticism and the fans don't have a weak manager here.

"I will battle to turn this club around. It is a club in transition and we have changed a lot. There’s no point feeling sorry for ourselves. We have to show courage and find a way to win and turn the disappointment into results.”