Opposition view: Bentley admits Morecambe 'rode our luck' after late leveller

Morecambe manager Jim Bentley admitted his side 'rode our luck' after coming from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 with the Cobblers on Saturday.

Adam Buxton scored from long-range and then Kevin Ellison's 93rd minute equaliser capped off a second-half comeback from the Shrimps after Jordan Turnbull netted a first-half brace for the visitors.

It was just the second time in their last nine games that Morecambe avoided defeat, although they remain third-from-bottom in Sky Bet League Two.

“I think it was an eventful game,” Bentley told The Visitor. “We’ve gone down a different route with footballing players rather than physical players but we we gave away the height advantage.

“On that occasion (Turnbull’s first goal), speaking to the lads, one has been blocked and one got round the back. The second one is a shot going straight to Barry Roche but it takes a deflection and goes in the bottom corner.

“You find yourself 2-0 down in a game where you’ve been OK. Second-half, we rode our luck at times which is to be expected when you have as many attacking players on the pitch as we did.

“We had to throw caution to the wind and got a goal with Bucko, which he’s more than capable of doing - he’s got that in his locker.

“Kev gets the all-important equaliser but they hit the bar and had one at the back stick – but we had the counter-attack with the last kick where you’re hoping we can get in.”