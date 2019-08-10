Opposition view: Askey says Cobblers could have had two red cards in Vale draw

Port Vale manager John Aksey felt his side's performance was good enough to take all three points against Northampton on Saturday, and he also claimed the visitors could have had two players sent off.

Vale were pegged back to a 1-1 draw for the second successive Saturday after David Amoo's header was cancelled out by Ryan Watson in first-half stoppage-time.

The home side had chances to win it during the second-half, as did the Cobblers, but Steve Arnold and then David Cornell produced strong saves while Scott Wharton had a header cleared off the line.

"It's frustrating in some ways that we're not taking our chances but it's also encouraging because I thought the performance deserved a win," said Askey afterwards.

"There was a lot of good play and stuff we've been working on. You can see the players are getting an understanding together but it was a game we should have won.

"I was disappointed with the first-half because I thought we should have done better but even then we had chances in the first-half.

"To concede again before half-time, we've got to look at that because we have to be more professional. There were two minutes until half-time and to concede like we did, from our free-kick initially, is disappointing.

"It was a debatable corner and one of their strengths is free-kicks and corners, but overall we defended quite well and I was pleased with the overall performance."

Referee David Rock came under pressure from both sets of supporters at Vale Park as he gave a series of controversial and sometimes bewildering decisions.

"It's difficult," Askey added. "You try not to get involved but there were two or three corners he gave to them. He didn't know who to award them to but gave it to the attacking team and that doesn't normally happen.

"That's where their goal came from and one or two of their players stayed on the pitch but on another day they could have had two red cards.

"But I don't want to give players excuses. We just have to get on with it and hopefully in other games we'll get the benefit of the doubt."