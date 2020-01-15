Oliver feels Salford scalp could prove a 'vital' win for Cobblers

Striker Vadaine Oliver believes Saturday's comeback victory at Salford City could prove a 'vital win' come the end of the season.

Town had to do things the hard way at Moor Lane when they fell behind to Jack Baldwin's header during an under-par first-half performance.

But Sam Hoskins lashed home an equaliser on the half-hour mark and then Andy Williams clinched victory with a second-half volley as Cobblers moved up a place to eighth in Sky Bet League Two.

"I think it was one of those games and performances that we might look back on as a vital win come the end of the season," said Oliver.

"It wasn't a pretty game and the conditions were very difficult with the rain being off and on and I don't think I've ever played on a pitch that was so slanted before.

"That made it a bit awkward but it's football at the end of the day and we got the job done. I think that shows the grit and determination we have in the changing room this season."

Reflecting further on the victory, manager Keith Curle said: "It was a good League Two. It was very competitive with chances at both ends but you'd say on the balance of play we probably created the better opportunities, especially just after half-time.

"The game itself had everything and it had fantastic away support, which made the stadium come alive, and I think the performances of both teams merited good support."