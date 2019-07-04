Oliver believes the best is yet to come from him as he looks forward to Cobblers challenge

New Cobblers striker Vadaine Oliver has eight years and more than 250 senior appearances to his name - but he believes the best is yet to come from him.

The big frontman has signed a one-year deal with the Cobblers after deciding to leave Morecambe at the end of last season, and he is excited by the challenge ahead of him at the PTS Academy Stadium.

As well as the Shrimps. Oliver has played for Lincoln City, Crewe Alexandra, Mansfield Town and Notts County, but he feels he has yet to really show the kind of form he is capable of.

Cobblers boss Keith Curle believes he can get the best out of the 27-year-old, and Oliver believes he is now at a club that will give him the chance to fully flourish.

"I know for a fact that I have not reached my full potential yet," said Oliver, who has been training with his new team-mates since Monday.

"Keith has said that to me, and he sees I have so much ability I shouldn't really be at this level, and I know I can achieve more as long as I keep my head down.

"If I have the right players around me who can bring out those assets, then I think we can get promoted this season."

Oliver became the club's 11th signing this week, so how did it come about?

"It was about a month ago when I heard about the interest, and I had already had an offer from Carlisle," said Oliver, who scored five times for Morecambe in Sky Bet League Two last season.

"I had also been speaking to a couple of other clubs, but then Keith rang my agent and expressed his desire for me to come and have a chat with him.

"He wanted to see where my head's at, and whether I wanted to be part of something moving forward.

"So I came down and spoke with him, the talks went well and we were on the same wavelength really, so everything got moving from there."

One thing Oliver is looking forward to about his move to the PTS is the opportunity to try and compete at the top of league two, something that was never going to happen at the Globe Arena.

They have the smallest fanbase and one of the smallest budgets in the division and are perennial strugglers, and Oliver admitted: "That has been the case, but it is no fault of Jim Bentley or Ken McKenna, as Jim is a great manager and Ken a great assistant.

"It is just the backing, they don't get the backing or have the facilities or anything, and it is a real struggle for them.

"For them to stay in the league year after year, depsite always being odds-on favourites to go down, shows their true grit for them to be able to do that.

"Jim and Kenny are great guys, but they don't get the same backing you do at a club like this, that wants to achieve promotion, wants to push on.

"There is only so much you can do when your hands are tied, and that's why it was a big thing for me this year to move to a club that is moving forward."