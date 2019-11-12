Oliver and Arnold in awe of Cobblers fans after their 'unbelievable' support in cup clash

Goalkeeper Steve Arnold and striker Vadaine Oliver were both left in awe by the 'unbelievable' support of Cobblers fans during Sunday's FA Cup tie at Chippenham Town.

Over 750 Cobblers supporters made the two-hour trip to Wiltshire and roared their side on to an excellent 3-0 victory in the first round of the FA Cup.

Oliver scored twice while Harry Smith also netted and with all three goals coming before half-time, it was a rare stress-free afternoon for the travelling fans.

"The fans were unbelievable and I can't thank them enough for coming because it sets an atmosphere that really gets you going," said Oliver.

"Coming into the stadium you expect just to see their fans and a few ardent away fans but to see the whole stand filled out behind the goal was brilliant and we've got real good support, which is helping us.

"I said earlier in the season that I felt we'd make our home ground a fortress and we've started to do that and I think the fans are enjoying it.

"Our home performances have been really good and we've just got to keep doing it for them and they keep doing it for us and we'll get to where we want to be."

Arnold, making just his second start of the campaign, had Town's supporters behind his goal in the first-half and was equally impressed by their commitment.

He said: "To be honest I don't know what I was expecting but I certainly wasn't expecting that many!

"Fair play to them because it's a Sunday and it's a good four-hour round trip for them.

"They were quality for us, especially when pushing us down the slope in the first-half, and I've got nothing but praise for them."