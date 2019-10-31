Oldham v Northampton: Cobblers team news for trip to Boundary Park

Manager Keith Curle has no fresh injury concerns for Cobblers' trip to Oldham Athletic this weekend.

With Egli Kaja back fit and goalkeeper Steve Arnold in the frame for selection, defender Joe Martin and midfielder Ryan Watson remain the only two absentees for Town's Sky Bet League Two fixture at Boundary Park.

Arnold has been out since the second game of the season when he damaged his hamstring against Port Vale but he recently played 45 minutes in a reserve team friendly and is on the verge of returning to the first-team squad.

Kaja missed a couple of weeks with an unspecified problem but is also available again while Martin and Watson are a few weeks away from full fitness.

"The squad's coming back together," said Curle. "We have a relatively small squad and at the start of the season we had a few injuries to key personnel that affected us.

"But we're getting players back now and when you get more players back from injuries you have more options.

"That's been pleasing and we've also had the addition of Paul Anderson who's come into the squad and added another dimension.

"We've also got other players back. Egli Kaja is fit and available, Steve Arnold's chomping at the bit and Joe Martin is probably a couple of weeks away."