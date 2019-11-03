Oldham Athletic 2 Northampton Town 2: James Heneghan's player ratings
Cobblers were pegged back to a 2-2 draw by a couple of late goals from Oldham Athletic on Saturday.
Despite the late drama, it was another good performance from the Cobblers. Who led the way? Find out with our player ratings...
1. David Cornell
Strong hands to beat away a Morais shot in the first-half. Not tested in the second and his most telling contribution was to waste time from goal-kicks, though will be disappointed to be deceived by a deflected cross... 6.5