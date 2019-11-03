A soaked Charlie Goode takes a drink during Saturday's 2-2 draw. Picture: Pete Norton

Oldham Athletic 2 Northampton Town 2: James Heneghan's player ratings

Cobblers were pegged back to a 2-2 draw by a couple of late goals from Oldham Athletic on Saturday.

Despite the late drama, it was another good performance from the Cobblers. Who led the way? Find out with our player ratings...

Strong hands to beat away a Morais shot in the first-half. Not tested in the second and his most telling contribution was to waste time from goal-kicks, though will be disappointed to be deceived by a deflected cross... 6.5

1. David Cornell

No-one would have taken the manner of the result harder than Town's skipper, who defended superbly and deserved another clean sheet... 7.5

2. Charlie Goode

His miscued header was pounced upon by Wilson who finished well to hand Oldham a lifeline. Had been faultless up until that point... 7

3. Jordan Turnbull

Aside from one error that led to a booking, he was immense at the back and in the end it needed something unconventional and freakish to get the better of him... 7.5

4. Scott Wharton

