Northampton Town beat Rochdale 3-0 at the weekend to go third in the League Two table.

ODDS: Northampton Town's promotion odds shorten after another impressive win - plus how the bookies rate the hopes of Bradford City, Grimsby Town, Crewe Alexandra, Swindon Town and Stevenage

Northampton Town eased to a 3-0 win over Rochdale at the weekend to leave them third in the table.

By Stephen Thirkill
Tuesday, 20th September 2022, 10:25 am

It made it three wins in a row for the on-song Cobblers and saw their promotion odds with the bookies shorten once again.

The table is starting to take shape with leaders Orient now odds on to be playing League One football next year, following their fifth win in a row at the weekend.

Bradford City, Mansfield Town and Salford continue to look strong. Doncaster need to find their form again, while Barrow’s odds have understandably dramatically shortened.

Here’s how William Hill sees the automatic promotion race shaping up.

Take a look at what the bookies say and deliver your verdict via our social media channels.

You can get all the latest Cobblers news here

1. Rochdale

50/1

2. Hartlepool United

40/1

3. Colchester United

33/1

4. Harrogate Town

25/1

