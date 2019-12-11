O'Toole hit with lengthy ban after referee abuse - but he'll be free to face Cobblers in FA Cup

John-Joe O'Toole will be free to face the Cobblers in next month's FA Cup tie after he was given a two-game additional ban for verbally abusing a referee.

The incident occurred during Burton's 1-1 draw with Southend United earlier in the month when he was sent off after an altercation with visiting striker Tom Hopper on 33 minutes.

The 31-year-old, who was also fined £2,000, admitted a charge of 'using abusive and/or insulting and/or improper words' towards referee Darren Drysdale.

The two-match ban comes in addition to the original four-match suspension for the sending off and means the midfielder-turned-defender will miss games against Wycombe, Rochdale, Bolton and Accrington Stanley.

However, barring any more incidents, he'll be available for selection when his old club are in town on January 5.

Brewers manager Nigel Clough said: “We are disappointed with the severity of the punishment on the back of the four-game ban, which we appealed.

“But there is no excuse for what he did, the charge was accepted, and he was disciplined by the club when the charge came in, but to add another two games on for one comment we feel is harsh.”