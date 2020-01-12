'Now THAT'S our fans!' - Boss Curle has so much respect for Cobblers supporters

Manager Keith Curle waxed lyrical about the superb support his side received at Moor Lane on Saturday when the Cobblers came from 1-0 down to beat Salford City 2-1.

Over 1,000 fans made the six-hour, 300-mile round trip from Northampton to Greater Manchester on Saturday, backing up the 1,500 supporters that roared Town on to victory at Burton Albion in the FA Cup last weekend.

The away fans made up more than a third of the total attendance at Moor Lane and it was another rewarding trip out as goals from Sam Hoskins and Andy Williams secured a third straight win for the Cobblers.

Curle has regularly thanked fans for their support and he wanted to reiterate his appreciation after Saturday's fine victory.

"We brought over 1,000 supporters today and there's a reason why," said a hugely impressed Curle. "They don't just turn up for the cup games and they don't just turn up for the glory.

"They come to Salford, they travel three hours and back to go and watch their team and that shows the growing unity that we're trying to build and that will be the foundation of where we want to get to.

"Sometimes people only notice the fans at the end of the game but I noticed them before the game and you're thinking 'now that's our fans' because the away end was full and you know they're going to be vocal.

"Full credit to them because they stayed with the team when the goal went against us in the first-half and we had the fans right behind us, urging us on and getting us on the front foot.

"That's what we need because they were excellent today and there'll be times between now and the end of the season where they'll play their part.

"They gave us a great boost and a great following and I think they had good rewards for spending their hard-earned money for following their passion."