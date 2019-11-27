Notts County boss Ardley calls on referee to rescind Rawlinson red card ahead of Cobblers FA Cup clash

Notts County boss Neal Ardley has called on referee Lewis Smith to rescind the stoppage time red card he brandished to key defender Connell Rawlinson in the Magpies' 2-2 draw with Boreham Wood on Tuesday night.

The former Port Vale man was sent-off in stoppage time for a professional foul on Kabongo Tshimianga and is now set to miss Sunday's FA Cup second round clash against the Cobblers at the PTS Academy Stadium (ko 2pm).

But Ardley is hoping the match official will take a second look at the incident - which saw Wood awarded a penalty from which they equalised - and reverse his red card call, so that Rawlinson, who has been a regular in the Magpies team this season, can line up against Keith Curle's men.

The former AFC Wimbledon boss felt the offence happened outside the penalty area, and that there was a covering defender, and stormed: "The ref has killed us.

“I don’t normally speak ill of referees, but he has cost us the game.

“The foul is a yard outside the box, he has sent a player off, there is a recovering defender and if the striker takes another touch Damian McCrory probably gets his body across him.

“It’s a horrendous decision."

Asked what he said to referee Smith after the game, Ardley added: "They don't talk to you, they are like schoolteachers.

"All you can do is hope he looks back at it, admits he made a huge mistake, and rescind the red card.

"It's the only thing I can do now, as I can't ask him to change the scoreline can I?"

The Magpies were 3-2 winners at Ebbsfleet in the first round to set up the trip to the Cobblers, but they haven't won since.

Ardley's men suffered successive National League defeats for the first time this season, at the hands of Barrow and Aldershot, before the draw with Boreham Wood.

The point gained did see the Magpies rise to 10th in the National League table though, thanks to defeats for Stockport County and Dover Athletic.