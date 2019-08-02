Northampton Town v Walsall: Players who have played for both

Here are a selection of players who have turned out for both the Cobblers and the Saddlers...

1. John Hodge 96 appearances for Walsall between 1996 and 1998, scoring 14 goals. ''64 appearances for the Cobblers between 2000 and 2003, scoring twice. Getty Buy a Photo

2. Chris Dunn 110 appearances for the Cobblers between 2006 and 2011.''Nine appearances for Walsall in 2018-19. 0 Buy a Photo

3. Alex Nicholls 219 appearances for Walsall between 2005 and 2012.''29 appearances for the Cobblers between 2012 and 2014. 0 Buy a Photo

4. Kevin Wilson 151 appearances for Walsall between 1994 and 1997.''35 appearances for the Cobblers between 1997 and 2001. Getty Buy a Photo

View more