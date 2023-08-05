Northampton Town v Stevenage LIVE: Team news and updates from League One curtain-raiser
We’ll have everything you need to know on this page throughout the afternoon...
Cobblers v Stevenage LIVE
Get ready for a late one
The EFL’s new guidance on stoppage-time could mean we’re in for a late one today. Referees will adopt a new approach to timekeeping this season to ‘ensure a more accurate calculation of addition time’ and also an improvement in the amount of time the ball is in play.
Last night’s EFL opener between Sheffield Wednesday and Southampton saw six minutes added on in the first half and nine in the second.
No pitch concerns
Man in the middle
Lewis Smith, a relative newcomer to the EFL having been promoted last season, will be in charge today
We’re back!
Hello and welcome to the start of the new EFL season! It’s miserable at Sixfields, more like November than August, but Cobblers get their campaign up and running this afternoon against Stevenage.
We’ll have updates, team news and more on this page throughout the afternoon so stay tuned...