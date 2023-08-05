News you can trust since 1931
BREAKING
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Andrew Tate wins appeal to be released from house arrest
Mail Online suspends Dan Wootton amid investigation into allegations
Wilko on the brink of collapse putting 12,000 jobs at risk
Canada PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie to separate after 18 years
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70

Northampton Town v Stevenage LIVE: Team news and updates from League One curtain-raiser

Cobblers get the new season up and running by hosting Stevenage at Sixfields in Sky Bet League One this afternoon.
By James Heneghan
Published 5th Aug 2023, 12:03 BST
Updated 5th Aug 2023, 12:15 BST
The home changing room prior to the Sky Bet League One match between Northampton Town and Stevenage at Sixfields. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)The home changing room prior to the Sky Bet League One match between Northampton Town and Stevenage at Sixfields. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)
The home changing room prior to the Sky Bet League One match between Northampton Town and Stevenage at Sixfields. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

We’ll have everything you need to know on this page throughout the afternoon...

Cobblers v Stevenage LIVE

Show new updates
12:06 BST

Get ready for a late one

The EFL’s new guidance on stoppage-time could mean we’re in for a late one today. Referees will adopt a new approach to timekeeping this season to ‘ensure a more accurate calculation of addition time’ and also an improvement in the amount of time the ball is in play.

Last night’s EFL opener between Sheffield Wednesday and Southampton saw six minutes added on in the first half and nine in the second.

12:05 BST

No pitch concerns

11:23 BSTUpdated 12:03 BST

Man in the middle

Lewis Smith, a relative newcomer to the EFL having been promoted last season, will be in charge today

11:13 BST

We’re back!

Hello and welcome to the start of the new EFL season! It’s miserable at Sixfields, more like November than August, but Cobblers get their campaign up and running this afternoon against Stevenage.

We’ll have updates, team news and more on this page throughout the afternoon so stay tuned...

Page 1 of 1
Related topics:League OneCobblersSixfields