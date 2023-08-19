Northampton Town v Peterborough United LIVE: Updates from derby clash at Sixfields
Keep up to date with events at Sixfields here..
Cobblers v Posh LIVE
Possible XIs
Cobblers: Thompson, McGowan, Sherring, Guthrie, Brough, Sowerby, Leonard, Pinnock, Hoskins, Bowie, Simpson
Peterborough: Bilokapic, Kioso, Edwards, Crichlow, Burrows Kyprianou, Collins, Randall, Poku, Mason-Clark, Clarke-Harri
Recent form
The form of the two teams very much favours Peterborough too. They’ve won three from three this season, including an impressive 3-1 victory at Barnsley in midweek.
Cobblers have one point from their three games since winning promotion but they were excellent against Lincoln on Tuesday and should have a spring in their step after scoring a stoppage-time equaliser.
All the statistics point to a Posh win though - can Cobblers spring a surprise?!
History is against Cobblers
Recent history is definitely not on Northampton’s side coming into the first Nene Derby for over two years.
Peterborough have won all of the last four meetings and you have to go way back to 2006 for the last Cobblers victory. It’s even longer ago - 2002 - since Northampton beat Posh in a league game at Sixfields. Sam Parkin and Jamie Forrester were on target that day after an early opener from a young Jimmy Bullard.
Pre-match reading
There are interviews with both managers - Jon Brady and Darren Ferguson - plus ex-Cobbler Peter Kioso up on the site to get you in the mood 👇
Derby day
Here we go then. It’s Derby Day at Sixfields!
We’ll have the build-up, team news and in-game updates as Cobblers entertain rivals Peterborough United in Sky Bet League One.