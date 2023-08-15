News you can trust since 1931
Northampton Town v Lincoln City LIVE: Updates from Sixfields as Cobblers make two changes

Cobblers return to Sixfields for their second home game of the season when they host Lincoln City on Tuesday evening (kick-off 7.45pm).
By James Heneghan
Published 15th Aug 2023, 17:02 BST
Updated 15th Aug 2023, 19:43 BST

We’ll have team news and updates throughout the evening on our live blog here…

Cobblers v Lincoln City LIVE

Show new updates
20:57 BST

53’

How have Cobblers not scored! Pinnock through, shot saved, follow-up is blocked on the line and then Bowie’s effort is also off the line!

20:53 BST

49’

Cobblers work it well down the right, Bowie crosses and Hoskins has a shot blocked. Then go down the other side but there’s no-one to meet Brough’s cutback

20:49 BST

46’

Back underway

20:47 BST

Teams are back out. Lincoln are bringing on Tyler Walker.

20:43 BST

The ingredients are definitely there for Cobblers to be a very solid League One team and there’s a lot to like about how they’ve played both tonight and in previous games. But they need more in the final third. Not really created a clear-cut chance yet.

20:34 BST

Cobblers have been the better side for long spells and they’ve played well between the two penalty boxes, but that’s not where football matches are won. Lincoln ruthless. Great finish from Hackett-Fairchild is the difference at half-time.

20:33 BST

HT: Cobblers 0-1 Lincoln

20:32 BST

47’

Hoskins unlucky. Tries to flick a header from Pinnock’s cross over the goalkeeper but it lands on the roof of the net.

20:31 BST

45’

Two added minutes

20:26 BSTUpdated 20:26 BST

40’

Familiar story for Cobblers so far. Some nice football but no penetration once they get into the final third. Still feel this team is lacking a creative number 10.

