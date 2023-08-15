Northampton Town v Lincoln City LIVE: Updates from Sixfields as Cobblers make two changes
53’
How have Cobblers not scored! Pinnock through, shot saved, follow-up is blocked on the line and then Bowie’s effort is also off the line!
49’
Cobblers work it well down the right, Bowie crosses and Hoskins has a shot blocked. Then go down the other side but there’s no-one to meet Brough’s cutback
46’
Back underway
Teams are back out. Lincoln are bringing on Tyler Walker.
The ingredients are definitely there for Cobblers to be a very solid League One team and there’s a lot to like about how they’ve played both tonight and in previous games. But they need more in the final third. Not really created a clear-cut chance yet.
Cobblers have been the better side for long spells and they’ve played well between the two penalty boxes, but that’s not where football matches are won. Lincoln ruthless. Great finish from Hackett-Fairchild is the difference at half-time.
HT: Cobblers 0-1 Lincoln
47’
Hoskins unlucky. Tries to flick a header from Pinnock’s cross over the goalkeeper but it lands on the roof of the net.
45’
Two added minutes
40’
Familiar story for Cobblers so far. Some nice football but no penetration once they get into the final third. Still feel this team is lacking a creative number 10.