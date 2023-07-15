Northampton Town v Leicester City LIVE: Foxes lead at the break in pre-season friendly
Cobblers v Leicester City LIVE
79’
Smart stop from young Dadge to tip over Justin’s volley.
72’
Daka is the next to fluff his lines, clearing the crossbar after meeting a cross at the back post.
67’
Bad miss by Ndidi. All the time in the world 10 yards out but he side-foots wide. Should be 2-0.
67’
Unsurprisingly all the changes have upset the flow of the game but Leicester remain pretty dominant. They go close again but Souttar nods over at the back post.
60’
A whole host of changes have been made by both teams. Trialist A, B, D and G are on for the Cobblers. Bowie, Hoskins and Brough among those who have come off.
55’
Couple of big chances for Leicester to make it 2 but Burge does brilliantly on both occasions, smothering from Vardy before holding Praet’s shot.
52’
Victor Kristiansen and Daniel Iversen are on for Leicester, who are dominating the second-half. Dewsbury-Hall just went close to his second but his cross-shot drifted wide.
46’
Back underway at Sixfields. Trialist C is also on, replacing Lintott.
Trialist F - potentially Hayden Lindley - is on for Northampton at half-time. Pinnock the man off.
Transfer rumour
It’s being reported that former Aston Villa midfielder Hayden Lindley is in Northampton’s squad today. The 20-year-old was on loan at Newport last season and is a free agent this summer. He’s previously been on trial with Cheltenham.