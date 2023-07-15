News you can trust since 1931
Northampton Town v Leicester City LIVE: Foxes lead at the break in pre-season friendly

Cobblers get their pre-season campaign up and running with the visit of Leicester City on Saturday.
By James Heneghan
Published 15th Jul 2023, 11:56 BST
Updated 15th Jul 2023, 15:45 BST
Cobblers will show off their new away kit in Saturday's friendlyCobblers will show off their new away kit in Saturday's friendly
Cobblers will show off their new away kit in Saturday's friendly

Stay up to date with events at Sixfields through our live blog here.

Cobblers v Leicester City LIVE

Show new updates
16:39 BST

79’

Smart stop from young Dadge to tip over Justin’s volley.

16:33 BST

72’

Daka is the next to fluff his lines, clearing the crossbar after meeting a cross at the back post.

16:29 BST

67’

Bad miss by Ndidi. All the time in the world 10 yards out but he side-foots wide. Should be 2-0.

16:28 BST

67’

Unsurprisingly all the changes have upset the flow of the game but Leicester remain pretty dominant. They go close again but Souttar nods over at the back post.

16:23 BST

60’

A whole host of changes have been made by both teams. Trialist A, B, D and G are on for the Cobblers. Bowie, Hoskins and Brough among those who have come off.

16:15 BST

55’

Couple of big chances for Leicester to make it 2 but Burge does brilliantly on both occasions, smothering from Vardy before holding Praet’s shot.

16:09 BSTUpdated 16:14 BST

52’

Victor Kristiansen and Daniel Iversen are on for Leicester, who are dominating the second-half. Dewsbury-Hall just went close to his second but his cross-shot drifted wide.

16:06 BSTUpdated 16:07 BST

46’

Back underway at Sixfields. Trialist C is also on, replacing Lintott.

16:05 BST

Trialist F - potentially Hayden Lindley - is on for Northampton at half-time. Pinnock the man off.

15:50 BSTUpdated 15:51 BST

Transfer rumour

It’s being reported that former Aston Villa midfielder Hayden Lindley is in Northampton’s squad today. The 20-year-old was on loan at Newport last season and is a free agent this summer. He’s previously been on trial with Cheltenham.

